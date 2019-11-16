Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Nov. 18: cheese sticks and marinara dipping sauce, cheeseburger macaroni, garlic bread stick, side salad, buttery carrot coins, mixed berry cup, milk.
Tuesday, Nov. 19: chicken breast nugget, whole wheat roll, yogurt parfait, French fries, steamed broccoli and cheese sauce, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 20: roast turkey, herb stuffing, whole wheat roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, apple crisp, milk.
Thursday, Nov. 21: chicken sandwich, corndog, baked potato tots, seasoned green beans, sliced peaches, milk.
Friday, Nov. 22: personal cheese pizza, cheeseburger, baked beans, pears and whipped topping, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice and vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Nov. 18: cheese sticks and marinara dipping sauce, cheeseburger macaroni, garlic bread stick, side salad, buttery carrot coins, mixed berry cup, milk.
Tuesday, Nov. 19: chicken breast nugget, whole wheat roll, yogurt parfait, French fries, steamed broccoli and cheese sauce, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 20: ham and cheese wrap, turkey taco, fiesta black beans, fiesta corn, chilled applesauce, milk.
Thursday, Nov. 21: corndog, baked potato tots, seasoned green beans, sliced peaches, milk.
Friday, Nov. 22: personal cheese pizza, cheeseburger, baked beans, pears and whipped topping, milk.
Choice of skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Nov. 18: buttermilk biscuit, breakfast sausage patty, orange juice, milk.
Tuesday, Nov. 19: breakfast pizza, chilled applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 20: blueberry muffin, mixed berry cup, milk.
Thursday, Nov. 21: breakfast on a stick, apple juice, milk.
Friday, Nov. 22: cereal variety, graham crackers, apple juice, milk.
