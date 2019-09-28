Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Sept. 30: cheese stuffed crust pizza, cheeseburger, baked potato tots, buttery carrot coins, pears and whipped topping, milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: chicken breast tender, sloppy joe, seasoned pinto beans, seasoned corn, chilled peaches, mixed fruit juice, milk.
Wednesday, Oct. 2: beef teriyaki-style bite, mandarin orange chicken, fried rice, steamed cabbage, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, buttery carrot coins, fresh apple, milk.
Thursday, Oct. 3: baked spaghetti, garlic bread stick, turkey and cheese wrap, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, side salad, cherry special, milk.
Friday, Oct. 4: oven fried mozzarella sticks, fish sandwich, sweet potato fries, steamed broccoli and cheese, fruit cocktail, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice, vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices may change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Sept. 30: mashed potato bowl, country-style biscuit, cheese stuffed crust pizza, baked potato tots, buttery carrot coins, pears and whipped topping, milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: chicken breast tender, sloppy joe, seasoned pinto beans, seasoned corn, chilled peaches, mixed fruit juice, milk.
Wednesday, Oct. 2: beef teriyaki-style bite, mandarin orange chicken, fried rice, steamed cabbage, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, buttery carrot coins, fresh apple, milk.
Thursday, Oct. 3: baked spaghetti, garlic bread stick, turkey and cheese wrap, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, side salad, cherry special, milk.
Friday, Oct. 4: oven fried mozzarella sticks, fish sandwich, sweet potato fries, steamed broccoli and cheese, fruit cocktail, milk.
Choice of skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits, vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chick fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Sept. 30: sausage bagel, apple juice, milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: French toast sticks, chilled peaches, milk.
Wednesday, Oct. 2: donut mini, mixed berry cup, milk.
Thursday, Oct. 3: sausage bagel, orange juice, milk.
Friday, Oct. 4: frosted cinnamon pop tart, chilled applesauce, milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.