NEWPORT — Southard Burr of Emerald Isle quietly kneeled at an altar as ashes were placed on her forehead Wednesday at All Saints Anglican Church.
She was among hundreds of Christians across the county who attended Ash Wednesday services.
Ms. Burr said the observance is an important part of her Christian faith.
“It’s a season of repentance,” Ms. Burr said. “We can repent before the Lord and seek his forgiveness.”
Fellow congregant Gail Connell of Morehead City added, “We want the Lord to create in us a clean heart and that our spirits will be renewed in Christ.”
In the western church, Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the 40-day celebration of Lent, leading up to Easter Sunday, which this year is April 12. Ashes are placed on the foreheads of Christians as an outward sign of sorrow for their sins.
During the service, the Rev. Dave Linka said the season was a good time for self-examination and to draw closer to the Lord.
“It’s always a good time to examine our lives and ask what is it that is standing between us and the Lord,” he said. “For the entire church, it’s a time when everybody all at once can get real and honest with themselves and the Lord.”
Many churches observe Ash Wednesday, and the tradition dates from the early Middle Ages. It is common among Roman Catholics, Anglicans, Episcopalians and many Lutherans. Methodists and Presbyterians have also adopted the practice since the mid-1980s.
