Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Oreo, a 5-year-old female cat, needs a loving home, as does Rue, a 3-year-old spayed female foxhound. The Humane Society is offering a special on cats and kittens, with kittens $75 and adult cats $100, including spay and neuter vouchers, and spayed and neutered cats and kittens $50. (Cheryl Burke photos)