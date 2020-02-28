BEAUFORT — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced Stanley Winslow Sears Jr., 46, of Pinetops, pleaded guilty in Carteret County Superior Court Wednesday to Hurricane Florence-related fraud cases and has begun payment of restitution back to the victims of his crimes.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John Nobles presided over the term of court, and the cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ashley Eatmon. The cases were investigated by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the CCSO, the first victims arranged to hire Mr. Sears to repair damage from Hurricane Florence. The victims met Mr. Sears at what appeared to be a legitimate job site and saw Mr. Sears and his crew working, which made the victims feel comfortable enough to enter into an agreement.
A written proposal was drafted and a price was agreed upon. Mr. Sears allegedly requested half the money up front for materials. He obtained a check for $5,330 and stated he would start the job in two days. According to the victim, he made excuse after excuse as to why he could not begin work and never showed up to start the job. Additionally, no materials were ever delivered to the job site.
A few days after the first victims met with Mr. Sears, the second victims sought services from him to repair roof damage from Hurricane Florence. A price was agreed upon, but Mr. Sears allegedly requested $3,125 for materials. Mr. Sears stated the materials would be delivered to the victims’ house the following week and he would start work when he completed his current job. No materials were delivered and Mr. Sears never showed up to do the work.
Mr. Sears pleaded guilty to two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and paid $4,500 toward restitution at the time he entered his guilty plea. Judge Nobles sentenced Mr. Sears to 16 to 38 months in prison, but suspended the sentence and placed Mr. Sears on supervises probation for five years, ordering him to finish paying all restitution on a schedule of a minimum of $300 per month.
Judge Nobles added that, if Mr. Sears fails to make a monthly payment, he will serve two weekends in jail as a penalty, the payment is still due and the probation will continue. In addition, Judge Nobles ordered Mr. Sears provide a copy of the criminal judgements to any prospective customer before making any agreements to do construction, repair or remodeling work.
