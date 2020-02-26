Polly Lane fire

Firefighters secure the staging location for a fire at a mobile home on Polly Lane Wednesday. (Mike Shutak photo)

BOGUE — A fire broke out in a mobile home on Polly Lane off Highway 24 Wednesday afternoon, bringing out firefighters from multiple departments.

A call went out early Wednesday afternoon over the emergency scanner for a report of smoke coming from a single-story mobile home on Polly Lane.

The Western Carteret, Swansboro, Emerld Isle and Broad & Gales Creek fire departments responded.

The News-Times was not allowed on scene.

 

This is a developing report.

  

Contact Mike Shutak at 252-726-7081 ext. 206, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.

