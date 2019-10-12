BEAUFORT — Municipal elections are upon us, and town voters can begin heading to the polls Wednesday to make their selections in local races.
One-stop early voting in the Tuesday, Nov. 5 municipal elections opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday at three sites across the county.
To assist voters, the County Board of Elections will open three early voting locations, the County Board of Elections office at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort, Western Park Community Center at 275 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point and Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center at 100 McQueen Ave. in Newport.
The one-stop sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through Friday Nov. 1. There will also be one Saturday early voting session, Oct. 26.
Registered voters do no need a photo identification to cast a ballot until 2020.
Friday, Interim Board of Elections Director Margot Burke said one-stop staff has been trained and the office is ready to execute the early voting period in Carteret County.
Ballots will vary by town, but voters who live within the corporate limits of Atlantic Beach, Beaufort, Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, Morehead City, Newport, Peletier and Pine Knoll Shores can come out and take part in local elections.
A number of towns have contested races for commission or council seats or for the mayor’s post.
It will be the first year Atlantic Beach voters go to polls in November with the county’s other municipalities. Traditionally, town races in that Bogue Banks town have happened in October, but council action this year shifted the race to better align with other towns and trim costs. Each municipality bears the cost of its own elections.
During the one-stop early voting period, unregistered but eligible Carteret County residents can get registered and cast a ballot in one trip to the polls. Voters already registered will be able to update their basic information, such as their physical address.
BOE Acting Chairman Jeanette Deese said Friday the panel, which recently accepted the resignation of its chair and interim deputy director, is ready for the coming elections.
“We’re prepared, we’re ready … I hope (turnout) will be good,” she told the News-Times.
Candidate packages with basic information on those seeking election will be featured in the News-Times in coming editions and online. Sunday’s edition includes the council races for Morehead City.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.