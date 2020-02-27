NEWPORT — Town officials have selected their next town manager, Bryan R. Chadwick.
According to a Thursday release, the town council appointed Mr. Chadwick to the top staff role. He will begin Thursday.
Mr. Chadwick replaces Interim Town Manager Chris Turner, who has served for the last six months since the departure of former Town Manger Angela Christian.
“Several candidates submitted their credentials to the permanent leadership position as both departmental staff, Mayor and Town Council worked to assess and ultimately appoint a premiere candidate of choice,” the town said in the release.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.