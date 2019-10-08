BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating Elizabeth Ann Jones, who was recently reported missing.
Ms. Jones is 61 years old with greying hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-feet, 3-inches, and weighs 120 pounds.
She voluntarily left her residence on foot from Lincoln Drive in Newport Sunday.
She was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday leaving the Walmart garden center. She was wearing a floral top and tan pants.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, she got into a dark grey Dodge Dakota truck occupied by an unidentified man and woman.
If located, notify the sheriff’s office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
