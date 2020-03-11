CAPE CARTERET — Town residents and officials got reassurance Monday night from N.C. Department of Transportation representatives the department will not pursue a superstreet project on Cape Carteret’s stretch of Highway 24 if the town is opposed to it.
“I’m telling you right now, we are not going to submit anything that y’all are not supportive of,” Down East Rural Planning Organization Director B.J. Eversole told a packed audience at the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners meeting.
NCDOT, via the consultant firm Kimley-Horn, recently carried out a corridor study of Highway 24 through Onslow and Carteret counties to determine a potential solution for improving traffic flow and safety along the route. The resulting recommendation is to construct a superstreet, also known as a reduced conflict interchange, which is a type of roadway configuration that replaces the center turning lane with a raised median and restricts movement to right turns only.
Superstreets are becoming increasingly common throughout the state as engineers claim they are safer and more effective at maintaining traffic flow. NCDOT has funded a project to build a superstreet through the Swansboro portion of Highway 24.
However, Cape Carteret residents have spoken out in opposition to the plan, saying it could negatively affect businesses along the highway. In December, the town’s board of commissioners unanimously rescinded a resolution of support it previously gave for the Highway 24 corridor study.
Residents and commissioners shared their thoughts on the plan for a superstreet with NCDOT Division 2 corridor development engineer Diane Hampton during the meeting Monday. The general consensus was in opposition to the concept, with many saying they were skeptical the proposed solution would do anything to help traffic flow.
“I’m not for doing the corridor and taking out businesses and cutting off our road for getting to Emerald Isle,” said former town commissioner Minnie Truax, who was in the audience.
Mr. Eversole repeated several times throughout the night that he will follow the wishes of the town and exclude it from a series of projects DERPO will submit to NCDOT for strategic prioritization, a process that uses data and local input to determine which transportation projects to fund and schedule as part of State Transportation Improvement Plan. The window to submit projects is open through the end of April, and the county is currently in the process of narrowing down its selections.
The corridor study also examined the Highway 24/Highway 58 intersection, which experiences frequent backups, especially during the summer tourism season. Ms. Hampton noted there is a turning lane improvement project scheduled to open for bids in October 2021, but that is more of a “Band-Aid” project and a more long-term solution is needed. The study recommended two options for the project, and the town seemed more in favor of the one that would limit impacts to surrounding businesses.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.