MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care recently awarded two contracts for capital projects representing a nearly $5 million investment at the hospital.
The hospital, at 3500 Arendell St., awarded a contract to Goldsboro-based T.A. Loving in the amount of $3,276,600 for a project to relocate the central sterile unit from the first floor to the second floor to be closer to the Operating Room.
The second contract was awarded to Greenville-based American Builders in the amount of $1,352,700 for a project to renovate the hospital’s pharmacy to be in compliance with new federal guidelines by the end of the year.
Together, the contracts total more than $4.6 million.
Both companies bid on both projects, with T.A. Loving the low bidder on the central sterile relocation and American Builders the low bidder on the pharmacy renovation. T.A. Loving offered a discount if it was selected to carry out both projects, but the hospital found it was cheaper to award the contracts separately.
The companies also presented CHC a different timeframe for completing each project. Both companies estimated the work will take about six months to complete, but Kyle Marek, vice president and chief information officer for the hospital, said time is of the essence for completion of the pharmacy renovation.
To be in compliance with new federal guidelines, the pharmacy project must be complete by Sunday, Dec. 1. The new guidelines, according to the hospital, “require enhanced handling from receipt to disposal for sterile compounding of both hazardous and nonhazardous drugs and preventing contamination. to better promote patient, staff and environmental protection.”
“(Dec. 1) is the deadline for enforcement,” Mr. Marek said. “…That would come under things like the Joint Commission, obviously the Board of Pharmacy would be enforceable there and OSHA (the Occupational Safety and Health Administration).”
The CHC Board of Directors discussed the contracts during their meeting July 22 at the hospital. At the time, the board expressed concern that one or both companies wouldn’t be able to complete the pharmacy renovation project by the deadline.
Rather than vote to award the contracts during their meeting, the board directed Assistant Treasurer Julius Taylor to ask the companies if either would be able to expedite the pharmacy renovation project.
From there, they gave Mr. Taylor and Mr. Marek the authority to make an informed decision based on cost and timing of the projects.
“It’s time to roll on this, we don’t have much time to think about it,” board Chairman Rob Wheatly said during the meeting.
Mr. Marek said it is necessary to do both capital projects around the same time because of nature of the work being carried out.
“The construction for both projects will run concurrently due to the overlapping nature of the mechanical and electrical portions of the project,” he said.
“These portions of work will require coordination between each contractor and their sub-contractors to ensure that projects are completed successfully and timely for the benefit of patients and staff,” he added.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
