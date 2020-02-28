NEWPORT — Severe Weather Preparedness Week 2020 is Sunday, March 1 through Saturday, March 7 and National Weather Service forecasters have a full lineup of topics to inform the public about how to be ready for thunderstorms, tornadoes and other types of severe weather.
The NWS weather forecasting office in Newport announced the awareness campaign Wednesday.
NWS warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said the weather service has a new website for the week, available at weather.gov/mhx/swpw.
“Severe weather is right around the corner and now is the time to talk preparedness,” he said.
Each day of Severe Weather Preparedness week from Monday, March 2 to March 7 has a different focus topic:
- Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
- Ways to receive severe weather alerts.
- Staying safe when high winds, hail and tornadoes strike.
- Lightning safety.
- Flash flood safety.
- Making a severe weather plan.
As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, a statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the weather service’s overview for the week, the drill will involve the state emergency alert system and be carried out by local radio broadcasters.
“Every school, business and residence is encouraged to participate in this drill,” the NWS said. “At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, take a few moments to practice your severe weather safety plan, and seek shelter for a few minutes as if a tornado was headed your way. Practicing this when the weather is good will allow you to react more quickly when the weather turns bad.”
The weather service also encourages county residents, visitors and others to visit the N.C. Department of Pubic Safety’s preparedness website, readync.org.
“On this web page you will find an abundance of information,” the weather service said, “and links to a free cell phone app, that will help you pan and prepare for the severe weather season.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.