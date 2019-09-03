CARTERET COUNTY — Duke Energy and Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative are making preparations in case the power goes out during Hurricane Dorian.
Duke Energy announced in a release Tuesday the company is moving an extra 4,000 field personnel from 23 states and Canada to the Carolinas in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian making its way up the Atlantic coast. The crews will complement the 5,000 Duke Energy lineworkers and tree personnel already in the Carolinas – creating a workforce of almost 9,000 personnel.
“We will have a total field workforce of about 9,000 ready to restore outages when the storm moves out of the Carolinas,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s incident commander for the Carolinas. “Our customers should know that once we begin work, we will not stop until restoration is complete.”
Before power can be restored, crews first must assess the extent of damage – which can sometimes take 24 hours or more – to determine which crews, equipment and supplies are needed before repairs can begin. Crews will also work to restore power while damage assessment occurs as conditions allow.
A power outage map is available to view online at outagemaps.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc. The map, which is updated in real time, can also be viewed on an internet-enabled smartphone or tablet.
Before the storm hits, customers should note how to report power outages. Customers who experience an outage during the storm can report it by:
- Visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device
- Texting OUT to 57801.
- Calling the automated outage-reporting system at 800-769-3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers and 800-419-6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.
For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter @DukeEnergy and Facebook, Duke Energy.
Duke Energy also reminds customers to stay away from fallen or sagging power lines and keep children and pets away from power lines, as well. Consider all power lines, as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with power lines, energized and dangerous. Report power line hazards to 800-419-6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.
Officials with Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative are also monitoring Dorian. In a Saturday release, the co-op said line crews from sister electric organizations are prepared to respond to restore power to the area should the need arise.
“We have line crews from sister cooperatives ready to respond and are taking initial steps to prepare should the storm come out way,” CCEC Communications Director Lisa Galizia said. “There is still a lot of uncertainty with this storm, but we would rather be ready well in advance, and we hope our members and communities are doing the same.”
CCEC recommends charging cellphones to stay connected to emergency and safety reports in the event of an outage. If you encounter a fallen, sparking or sagging power line, do not touch it. Stay away and call 911 immediately.
If there is widespread damage, CCEC members do not need to call. Just know the organization is aware and working to restore service as quickly as possible, the co-op said.
Keep up to date on the co-op’s Facebook page, which will be monitored and updated as warranted between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. during storm restoration efforts. CCEC members need not call or send messages on Facebook when their power goes out. The co-op’s substation monitoring system and Automated Metering Infrastructure system report real-time outage information, which is available to view at outage.carteretcraven.coop. You can access the map if you have a Wi-Fi connected smartphone or tablet.
