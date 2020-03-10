RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon in response to growing concern over the coronavirus.
The governor announced the state of emergency in a Tuesday press conference and said the declaration is aimed at speeding up transportation of supplies, to protect from price gouging and allow insurers to test for the virus for free or at a low cost.
Five more cases have been reported in North Carolina, bringing the total to seven.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.