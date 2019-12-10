HARLOWE — The Carteret County fire marshal has determined a heater was the cause of the fire that gutted a house Thursday night on Highway 101.
Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis said the call went out at 8:01 p.m. that night for a house fire at 5178 Highway 101. The Mill Creek, Beaufort, Newport, Harlowe and Cherry Point fire departments responded, along with Carteret County EMS.
Mr. Lewis said the house was built in the 1950s and didn’t have central heating and air.
“It was occupied by two gentlemen: Joseph Hopkins and Kurtis Dyess,” he said. “They had window AC units and an LP gas heater in the living room. It (the heater) had been malfunctioning for some time.”
The night of the fire, Mr. Dyess went to bed while Mr. Hopkins had fallen asleep in a chair in the living room opposite from the heater, which was also located beneath the house’s electrical panel, according to Mr. Lewis.
“Mr. Hopkins woke up to the sound of popping,” the fire marshal said, “the entire wall (next to the heater) was on fire.”
Mr. Lewis said Mr. Hopkins reportedly got up and ran from the house. In the process, his hair caught fire and he tripped and fell once he got out, injuring his back. Mr. Hopkins reportedly got back up, ran to Mr. Dyess’ bedroom window and started pounding on it, burning his hands.
Mr. Dyess woke up to the sound of Mr. Hopkins’ banging. Mr. Lewis said Mr. Dyess reportedly went to his bedroom door, but after cracking it open slightly, he felt the heat and smelled the smoke from the fire. He escaped from the house through the bedroom window, reportedly breaking a bone in his ankle in the process.
“They went to the hospital and were discharged,” Mr. Lewis said.
While neither Mr. Hopkins nor Mr. Dyess had insurance, Mr. Lewis said the American Red Cross has relocated them to new accommodations.
Mr. Lewis said an important factor in the fire was the house didn’t have a smoke detector. He stressed the importance for residents and homeowners to have working smoke detector to provide early warning in the event of a fire.
“If you can’t afford one, you can come to our office and we’ll provide you with one,” Mr. Lewis said.
The fire marshal’s office is located at 3820 Bridges St., Suite D, in Morehead City. The office may be contacted by phone at 252-222-5841.
With colder weather, more people are making use of central heating systems and standing space heaters. Mr. Lewis said it’s important for residents and homeowners to remember to keep the area up to 3 feet around a space heater free of flammable materials, as well as keeping it away from the walls. If a heater begins malfunctioning, stop using it immediately.
