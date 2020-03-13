BEAUFORT — With action from town officials Monday night, the N.C. Department of Transportation will lower the speed limit on Cedar Street from 35 mph to 30 mph.
Beaufort commissioners approved a municipal declaration to enact the change Monday at their regular meeting in the train depot.
In December, the town asked NCDOT to consider dropping the speed limits on Turner and Cedar streets to 25 mph. Upon review, NCDOT concluded the speed limit on Turner Street north of Cedar Street should remain 35 mph, while Cedar Street could be reduced to 30 mph, according to materials provided in the board’s agenda packet.
“They did agree, however, to put a sign up, a 35 mph speed limit sign, that was very visible on to the north end of Turner street after you turn off U.S. 70,” Town Manager John Day said at Monday’s meeting.
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the commission appointed Dr. Barbara Francis-Heckman to the town’s Historic Preservation Commission.
Ms. Francis-Heckman will serve out the term of her late wife, Nancy, on the panel. The term is set to expire Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
In other action, the board:
- Approved a budget amendment to use Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to pay back a North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency loan taken out after Hurricane Florence.
- Approved a budget amendment to use $18,200 from the general fund to cover a shortfall needed for an April dredging project in Bulkhead Channel.
- Approved a capital reserve fund amendment to decrease the revenue from the utility fund and expenditures of future capital outlay of the utility line project by $87,000 and transfer the funds out of the capital reserve fund back to the utility fund.
- Approved several town events, including the annual Pirate Invasion, the Lion’s Club Bridge Run, the Historic Beaufort Road Race, the Crystal Coast Half Booty Triathlon and the Wooden Boat Show.
- Heard a report from staff on ongoing infrastructure projects.
- As part of the consent agenda, the board approved minutes from two work sessions and a regular meeting and approved a resolution in support of the Maritime Heritage Foundation’s Gallants Channel initiative.
The board took no action following a closed session to discuss personnel.
