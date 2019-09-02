CARTERET COUNTY — All campgrounds, recreation areas and gated roads in the Croatan National Forest will temporarily close starting at noon Tuesday, due to the expected effects of Hurricane Dorian.
The ranger district office in New Bern will also close at 4:30 p.m Tuesday. After the storm has passed, all sites will be reopened as soon as hazards have been evaluated and mitigated.
The National Forests in North Carolina supervisor’s office in Asheville is expected to remain open and can be reached at 828-257-4200.
