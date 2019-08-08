CONWAY, S.C. — A man convicted of armed robbery in Carteret County in 1994 who later escaped a North Carolina prison was arrested Wednesday by a U.S. Marshals Service task force member of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Stanley Lee Rogers was arrested Wednesday at a residence in Aynor, S.C. He had been wanted for 23 years after escaping a North Carolina prison.
Mr. Rogers was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a North Carolina judge for an armed robbery charge in Carteret County. He escaped about three years into his sentence while working as an inmate mowing grass, according to North Carolina law enforcement officials.
Law enforcement agents of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police Department assisted in the arrest.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office member of the Marshals Service task force received information from the task force office in Raleigh, which initiated the investigation.
Officer Gary Updegraff, the booking officer for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday Mr. Rogers is awaiting a hearing in Conway before he’s returned to the N.C. Department of Corrections.
