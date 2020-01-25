MOREHEAD CITY — Bridges Street between 9th and 13th streets will be closed to through traffic for about two weeks beginning Monday so crews can replace a failing storm drain pipe.
Travel lanes in both directions will be closed for the duration of the project while crews perform underground work replacing the pipes. Local residents will be permitted on the road to access their homes, but all other traffic will be rerouted.
