MOREHEAD CITY — One Richlands couple started the new year in a big way Wednesday by being the parents of the first baby born in Carteret County in 2020.
Legacy Raine West made her grand entrance into the world at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday at Carteret Health Care. Her parents are Jahlyssa Thompson, 21, and Ray West, 23, of Richlands.
Legacy weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Ms. Thompson said her due date was Tuesday, so Legacy was right on time.
“Everybody kept telling us we might have the first baby of the new year,” Ms. Thompson said Thursday morning. “I started having contractions about 6 (p.m.) Dec. 31 and came to the hospital about 8 (p.m.). My mother works at Carteret OBGYN (in Morehead City) so I wanted to have my baby here.”
For nurses in labor and delivery, there’s anticipation each year about the first baby of the new year, according to charge nurse Mollie Nelson.
“It’s fun,” Ms. Nelson said. “We’re always excited and anticipating the first one and whether it will be a girl or boy.”
Mr. West said he was grateful to have the first baby of 2020 in Carteret County.
“I’m excited,” he said.
His goal for his daughter is “to stay healthy.”
Ms. Thompson’s dream for her baby is “to be blessed.”
Legacy’s grandmother, Tanya Hayes of Jacksonville, who was with the couple Thursday, said she’s also excited by her granddaughter’s future.
“Her name says it all,” Ms. Hayes said. “She is destined for greatness.”
Ms. Thompson works at Burlington Coat Factory in Jacksonville. Mr. West works at Smithfield Packing Co. in Clinton.
Legacy’s maternal grandparents are Ms. Hayes and Janrei Thompson of Richlands. Her paternal grandmother is Anttionette Wallace of Beulaville.
