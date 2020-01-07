BETTIE – Multiple agencies were responding Tuesday afternoon to a brush fire near 479 Highway 70 in Bettie.
An emergency call went out around 2:40 p.m. for flames spotted near the highway. Multiple agencies, including Harkers Island Fire & Rescue, Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department, Otway Fire and Rescue, Beaufort Fire Department and others, were called to the scene. According to reports, the fire appears to encompass several acres.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.