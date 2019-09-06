MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County officials are beginning to assess damage from Hurricane Dorian, but overall, it appears the county weathered the storm without any major disasters.
County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Amanda Tesh said Friday morning they were sending out damage assessment crews.
“I don’t believe we had any life-saving efforts (required),” she said, “just calls reporting power outages.”
Morehead City resident Jim Boyd was out Friday morning after the hurricane had passed, taking pictures of some minor damage to a neighbor's house. Mr. Boyd lives on Shepard Street with his wife, Jeanie, sons Adam and Jacob and mother-in-law Mary McDonald.
“We did very well,” Mr. Boyd said, “I boarded everything up. There was a lot of wind about 4 a.m., rain blowing sideways.”
While Mr. Boyd and his family evacuated for Hurricane Florence last year, they rode this one out at home.
Amy and Chad Voorhees, who live on Evans Street, were out walking their dog Friday morning at Jaycee Park. They too said they fared well through Dorian.
“The transformer across the street from us blew,” Ms. Voorhees said. “But the only thing that happened to us is when I woke up, there was water dripping on my head.”
It turned out the rain was being blown into the Voorhees’ attic through a vent, which Mr. Voorhees promptly boarded up.
“Florence was a lot worse (than Dorian),” Mr. Voorhees said. “It was much longer and there was more water.”
On the Morehead City waterfront along Evans Street, Lawrence Gavin was sitting outside Friday morning, relaxing and having a smoke.
“I had no problems at all (during the storm),” he said. “From talking with people I know, Dorian was nowhere near as bad as Florence.”
Morehead City resident Rhonda Sensenich rode out the storm with a friend on the 400 block of Arendell Street. They were outside cleaning up fallen tree limbs Friday morning.
“We had a front row seat,” Ms. Sensenich said. “I've been up and down the road and there's not much damage. I went to check on my daughter on 20th Street. They still have power. They had a tree come down close to her trailer, but it didn't do much damage.”
Gregory Tootle was out riding his bike Friday morning. He lives near Morehead Middle School. Mr. Tootle said he didn't have much storm damage, and his power didn't go out until 3:30 a.m.
“This one wasn't bad,” he said. “It was fine compared to Florence.”
