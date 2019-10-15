In this file photo from July 2018, Morehead City Fire Chief Jamie Fulk, left, and Deputy Chief Jack Manley sit atop the 1925 American LaFrance fire truck, which the city has raised money to purchase from a private collector. A dedication ceremony for the fire truck will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fire Station No. 2 off Arendell Street. (Elise Clouser photo)