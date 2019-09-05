MOREHEAD CITY – Carteret County has set a curfew beginning today for all unincorporated areas.
Residents are required to be indoors from dusk to dawn, according to the Thursday release from emergency management.
During the curfew hours, there will be no sale, consumption, transportation or possession of alcoholic beverages, except on one's own premises, the release continues. In addition, there will be no sale or purchase of firearms or ammunition of any kind.
The curfew will remain in effect until further notice.
