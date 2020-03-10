MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret High School senior Sarah Grace Prosser has been awarded the Morehead-Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for the class of 2024.
A captain for East Carolina Aquatics and WCHS, Sarah is a state champion swimmer. She is also president of the senior class.
Ms. Prosser is an active member of National Charity League and she will graduate as a top 10 student in her class.
She is the daughter of Thomas and Janet Prosser of Morehead City and will graduate from WCHS in June.
The Morehead-Cain Scholarship was the first merit scholarship program established in the United States, founded at UNC. Modeled after the Rhodes Scholarship, the Morehead-Cain provides a full four-year scholarship covering tuition, books, room and board, a laptop computer and four summer experiences known as the Morehead-Cain's Summer Enrichment Program.
The selection process for the Morehead-Cain is rigorous, with only 3% of each year's nominees selected as Morehead-Cain Scholars. Criteria for selection are moral character, leadership, physical vigor and scholarship.
