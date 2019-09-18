(From a UNC-Pembroke report)
PEMBROKE – Gina Ryan now stands alone.
The UNC-Pembroke senior keeper set the Peach Belt Conference record for career shutouts last week in a 1-0 victory over Shaw.
The former Croatan standout registered her 29th career shutout in the win. Thanks to a terrific defensive performance, she faced just one second-half shot and no shots on goal.
“I am so proud of Gina and the team,” Braves coach Lars Andersson said. “Today’s win was hard fought and Gina breaking the PBC all-time shutout record serves as icing on the cake. She has a tremendous amount of God-given talent, but make no mistake, she spends an enormous amount of time perfecting her craft.”
In the previous game, Ryan faced just three shots versus Barton on the way to recording her 28th career shutout in a 1-0 triumph. That total matched former Columbus State netminder Maylyn Parsons who accumulated her clean sheets from 2013-2016.
In the first game of the season, Ryan recorded two saves in a 2-0 win over Belmont Abbey, both in the second half, on the way to registering her 27th career shutout.
She received her sixth career PBC Goalkeeper of the Week honor with that performance.
Ryan, a two-time PBC All-Conference honoree, should also reach another mark this season. She will put her name on the top 10 list for career saves with eight more stops.
She has made quite a mark in time at Pembroke.
She’s a former PBC Freshman of the Year, becoming the first UNC-Pembroke player to win the award since 2012 and just the sixth all-time.
As a sophomore, Ryan became just the third Braves player ever, and the first since 2010, to be named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team.
In that same season, she became the only UNCP player to ever capture the Peach Belt Conference Tournament MVP after leading the Braves to their first title in program history.
UNC-Pembroke became the first PBC team since 2003 to run through the league tournament without allowing a goal and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for only the third time in school history and the first time since 2010.
In late September of her freshman campaign, she was named the Division II Women’s College Player of the Week. She became just the second Braves player to win the award in the 18-year history of the program.
A three-year starter, the Cape Carteret native entered the season having played in 55 games over her collegiate career and logging a 36-13-4 record and a 0.78 goals against average.
