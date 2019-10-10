The Morehead City Police Department is seeking help identifying a person involved in larceny of credit cards and fraud.
Security footage from the Morehead City Walmart shows a man believed to be involved in credit card fraud. According to MCPD, the person may have information about credit cards stolen and used in Morehead City.
If you have information, contact Det. Kelly Guthrie at 252-726-3131, ext 110. You can also call Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911 or Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636.
