NEWPORT — Three suspects have been arrested and charged with a number of crimes stemming from a January armed robbery in Newport.
According to a release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, three suspects robbed a 38-year-old victim at gunpoint Jan. 24 while they were sitting in their car on Coldfelter Street in Newport.
Detective Lt. Derek Moore, one of the investigators, said officers managed to retrieve a handgun officials believe was used in the alleged robbery.
On Jan. 31, officials arrested Newport resident Alexa Rae Lowery, 18, and charged her with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon. She is currently being held under a $15,000 bond at the Carteret County jail in Beaufort.
Later, on Feb. 2, officials arrested Marquis Raquan Berry, 23, and Saraya Richardson, 19. Both suspects are charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm. Mr. Berry is also charged with assault and battery, and Ms. Richardson was also charged with assault by pointing a gun.
Both are being held in the Craven County jail under $60,000 bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.