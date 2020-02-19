CARTERET COUNTY – Carteret County officials seek to help about 140 homeowners elevate their houses, but they’re still waiting for word from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on funding.
After Hurricane Florence in September 2018, there’s been a large-scale push in North Carolina by local and state government agencies to increase coastal resilience against extreme weather events. Carteret County Assistant County Manager Eugene Foxworth said Feb. 3 in an email to the News-Times county officials have been participating in FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, as well as the Community Development Block Grant Program, for years.
“After Hurricane Florence, the county applied for funding to elevate approximately 140 homes across the county,” Mr. Foxworth said. “We haven’t received official word on the number of homes funded through HMGP this round (as of Feb. 3), but understand from our conversations with the state that this information is forthcoming.”
