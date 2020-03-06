MOREHEAD CITY — As part of his monthly lecture series, local historian Rodney Kemp touched on an important anniversary Friday: the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment.
The 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gave most women the right to vote. It was passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified Aug. 18, 1920.
The League of Women Voters of Carteret County invited Mr. Kemp to speak at an event in honor of the anniversary.
For a topic, he chose historically important women in the county, and a few others, to cover during a luncheon at the History Museum of Carteret County in Morehead City.
“Mostly it’s women that I grew up around that had an influence on my life… women of the church, my mother’s friends, things like that,” Mr. Kemp said. “I’ve got about 100 names on the overhead, but I’ve only got little green dots beside 40 of them because if I talk about all of them, we will be here all day.”
Mr. Kemp kept the presentation light, with jokes and personal stories about why each woman on the list was important to him.
Some were prominent women from Carteret County, including the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center Executive Director Karen Amspacher.
“She had a dream as a young teacher that she thought that Down East deserved a museum,” Mr. Kemp said. “She was so persistent, and that dream was so strong, that there is a museum down there.”
He also spoke of Barbara Garrity-Blake, a historian and musician from Down East; Carolyn Mason, who an instrumental part in saving the wild herds of Shackleford ponies; and Joan Lamson, a former mayor of Pine Knoll Shores who was on a committee with Mr. Kemp to raise funds for the expansion of Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Mr. Kemp also talked about some of the teachers he had growing up, as well as his coworkers during his many years of teaching.
One of the women he spoke about was Hilda Brown, who taught in Morehead City while Mr. Kemp attended school.
“I was fortunate enough to have teachers that were so skilled they could teach me when I didn’t want to learn,” Mr. Kemp said as he told first-hand accounts of his schooling.
To complement the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, those at the history museum are working on an exhibit of prominent women in the county over a certain span of time. To see the exhibit’s progress, stop by the history museum at 1008 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
