BEAUFORT — It’s nearly time for Carteret County voters to go to the polls again, as absentee by mail voting began Friday in the special election for the U.S. House.
Voters in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District can now request an absentee ballot to make their selection in the race, which was called to fill the seat of the late Rep. Walter Jones Jr., who died in February.
Candidates on the ballot are Democrat Allen Thomas, Constitutional Party candidate Greg Holt, Libertarian Tim Harris and Republican Greg Murphy, who won the July 9 runoff election for his party’s nomination.
Election Day is Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Officials with the County Board of Elections said they are ready to roll on absentee by mail voting.
“The ballots came in yesterday,” Interim Deputy Board of Elections Director Shawne Southard said Thursday.
Those who previously voted by mail and selected the annual request to have all ballots in the calendar year automatically mailed to them will be provided an absentee ballot with no further action. All other registered voters interested in voting by mail must complete and submit the state’s request form, which can be found at ncsbe.gov/Portals/0/Forms/NCAbsenteeBallotRequestForm.pdf.
The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Requests can be submitted “via email, mail, fax or hand delivered,” Ms. Southard noted.
All voted mail-in ballots must be returned by Sept. 10. The BOE will accept and count all mailed-in ballots postmarked by Sept. 10 and received by Friday, Sept. 13.
The deadline to register to vote for the September special election is Friday, Aug. 16. Voters are encouraged to contact the BOE to check their registration status.
One-stop early voting for this race kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 21 at three sites in Carteret County.
The 3rd Congressional District covers much of eastern North Carolina to include all or parts of Beaufort, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Greene, Hyde, Lenoir, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt and Tyrrell counties. It is a considered a safe Republican district.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
