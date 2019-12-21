BEAUFORT — Candidate filing for the 2020 election season wrapped up at noon Friday, with a number of hopefuls stepping up in the last few days to run in local races.
Filing in county races got off to a steady start, with a number of incumbent and new Republican candidates making official their runs for the County Board of Commissioners and County Board of Education. This week, however, several Democratic candidates have put their hats in the ring.
Kathleen Colbert filed for the county’s District 3 commission seat, Rosalie T. Ruegg has filed for the District 4 spot on the same board, while Liz Ponder put her name in the ring for the panel’s District 5 seat. All are registered Democrats.
On the school board, incumbent Democrat Jake Godwin faces a primary challenge from Jennifer Johnson for District 2, while Democrat Lucy Marino Bond will run for the District 3 seat.
A full list of candidates in all the races can be found at the end of this story.
At the top of the ballot, the State Board of Elections agreed Friday to allow two additional Republican presidential contenders on ballots across the state. The N.C. Republican Party had submitted only the name of incumbent President Donald Trump, but the state panel unanimously allowed contenders Joe Walsh and Bill Weld as choices. For more on the decision, see Page 16A.
With Friday’s close of filing, a number of federal, state and local primaries are now set for Tuesday, March 3.
President, Constitution Party:
• Don Blankenship
• Charles Kraut
President, Democratic Party:
• Michael Bennet
• Joseph R. Biden
• Michael R. Bloomberg
• Cory Booker
• Pete Buttigieg
• Julian Castro
• John K. Delany
• Tulsi Gabbard
• Amy Klobuchar
• Deval Patrick
• Bernie Sanders
• Tom Steyer
• Elizabeth Warren
• Marianne Williamson
• Andrew Yang
President, Green Party:
• Howie Hawkins
President, Libertarian Party:
• Ken Armstrong
• Max Abramson
• Dan Behrman
• Kenneth Blevins
• Souraya Fass
• Erik Gerhardt
• Jedidiah Hill
• Jacob Hornberger
• Jo Jorgensen
• Adam Kokesh
• John McAfee
• James Orlando Ogle
• Steve Richey
• Kim Ruff
• Vermin Supreme
• Arvin Vohra
President, Republican Party:
• Donald J. Trump (i)
• Joe Walsh
• Bill Weld
U.S. Senate, Constitution Party:
• Kevin E. Hayes
U.S. Senate, Democratic Party:
• Trevor M. Fuller
• Steve Swenson
• Cal Cunningham
• Atul Goel
• Erica D. Smith
U.S. Senate, Libertarian Party:
• Shannon W. Bray
U.S. Senate, Republican Party:
• Thom Tillis (i)
• Paul Wright
• Sharon Y. Hudson
• Larry Holmquist
U.S. House of Representatives, District 3, Democratic Party:
• Daryl Farrow
U.S. House of Representatives, District 3, Republican Party:
• Greg Murphy (i)
N.C. Governor, Constitution Party:
• Al Pisano
N.C. Governor, Democratic Party:
• Roy Cooper (i)
• Ernest T. Reeves
N.C. Governor, Libertarian Party:
• Steven J. DiFiore
N.C. Governor, Republican Party:
• Dan Forest
• Holly Grange
N.C. Lieutenant Governor, Democratic Party:
• Bill Toole
• Terry Van Duyn
• Yvonne Lewis Holley
• Chaz Beasley
• Allen Thomas
• Ron Newton
N.C. Governor, Republican Party:
• Mark Robinson
• Deborah Cochran
• Andy Wells
• Greg Gerbhardt
• Renee Ellmers
• Scott Stone
• Buddy Bengel
• John L. Ritter
• Mark Johnson
N.C. Attorney General, Democratic Party:
• Josh Stein (i)
N.C. Attorney General, Republican Party:
• Sam Hayes
• Jim O’Neill
N.C. Auditor, Democratic Party:
• Beth A. Wood (i)
• Luis A. Toledo
N.C. Auditor, Republican Party:
• Anthony (Tony) Wayne Street
• Tim Hoegemeyer
N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture, Democratic Party:
• Donovan Alexander Watson
• Jenna Wadsworth
• Walter Smith
N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture, Republican Party:
• Steve Troxler (i)
N.C Commissioner of Insurance, Democratic Party:
• Wayne Goodwin
N.C Commissioner of Insurance, Republican Party:
• Mike Causey (i)
• Ronald Pierce
N.C. Commissioner of Labor, Democratic Party:
• Jessica Holmes
N.C. Commissioner of Labor, Republican Party:
• Pearl Burris Floyd
• Josh Dobson
• Chuck Stanley
N.C. Secretary of State, Democratic Party:
• Elaine Marshall (i)
N.C. Secretary of State, Republican Party:
• Chad Brown
• E.C. Sykes
• Michael LaPaglia
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction, Democratic Party:
• James Barrett
• Constance (Lav) Johnson
• Jen Magrum
• Michael Maher
• Keith Sutton
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction, Republican Party:
• Craig Horn
• Catherine Truitt
N.C. Treasurer, Democratic Party:
• Matt Leatherman
• Ronnie Chatterji
• Dimple Ajmera
N.C. Treasurer, Republican Party:
• Dale R. Folwell (i)
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice, Seat 01, Democratic Party:
• Cheri Beasley (i)
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice, Seat 01, Republican Party:
• Paul Newby
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 02, Democratic Party:
• Lucy Inman
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 02, Republican Party:
• Phil Berger Jr.
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 04, Democratic Party:
• Mark Davis (i)
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 04, Republican Party:
• Tamara Barringer
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 04, Democratic Party:
• Tricia Shields
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 04, Republican Party:
• April C. Wood
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 05, Democratic Party:
• Lora Christine Cubbage
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 05, Republican Party:
• Fred Gore
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 06, Democratic Party:
• Gray Styers
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 06, Republican Party:
• Chris Dillon
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 07, Democratic Party:
• Reuben F. Young (i)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 07, Republican Party:
• Jeff Carpenter
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 13, Democratic Party:
• Chris Brook
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 13, Republican Party:
• Jefferson G. Griffin
N.C. State Senate, District 02, Democratic Party:
• Libbie Griffin
N.C. State Senate, District 02, Libertarian Party:
• Tim Harris
N.C. State Senate, District 02, Republican Party:
• Norman W. Sanderson (i)
N.C. House of Representatives, District 013, Democratic Party:
• Buck Bayliff
N.C. House of Representatives, District 013, Republican Party:
• Patricia (Pat) McElraft (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 01, Republican Party:
• Paul J. Delamar
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 02, Republican Party:
• Peter Mack (i)
• Jennifer J. Dacey
• Andrew Wigmore
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 03, Republican Party:
• W. David McFadyen III (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 04, Republican Party:
• L. Walter Mills (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 05, Republican Party:
• Bob Cherry (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 06, Republican Party:
• Clinton D. Rowe (i)
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 03, Democratic Party:
• Kathleen Colbert
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 03, Republican Party:
• Bob Cavanaugh (i)
• Chimer D. Clark Jr.
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 04, Democratic Party:
• Rosalie T. Ruegg
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 04, Republican Party:
• Jimmy Farrington (i)
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 05, Democratic Party:
• Liz Ponder
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 05, Republican Party:
• Eddie Bo Wheatly (i)
Carteret County Board of Education, District 02, Democratic Party:
• Jake Godwin (i)
• Jennifer Johnson
Carteret County Board of Education, District 02, Republican Party:
• Jerry Buttery
• Katie Statler
Carteret County Board of Education, District 03, Democratic Party:
• Lucy Marino Bond
Carteret County Board of Education, District 03, Republican Party:
• Dennis M. Goodwin
Carteret County Board of Education, District 04, Republican Party:
• Travis Day (i)
• Andrea Phillips Beasley
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.