BEAUFORT – Town officials have declared a state of emergency and are calling for voluntary evacuations ahead of Hurricane Dorian, the Category 4 storm expected to begin affecting the area by Thursday or Friday.
Beaufort Town Manager John Day said Monday the town will make a decision on whether to impose mandatory evacuations by 10 a.m. Tuesday. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has also declared a state of emergency for the entire state, and some coastal counties have begun issuing mandatory evacuation orders.
