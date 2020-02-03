BEAUFORT — County parents and residents will have an opportunity to share comments regarding the school system’s 2020-21 budget during a public comment time at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office at 107 Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
The board’s regular meeting will follow the comment period.
While the public comment time is open to most subjects, the County Board of Education has set aside this time specifically to take comments about budget issues.
According to a press release issued about the hearing, board members are interested in issues such as what items should be included or excluded, areas where help or positions are needed or areas where change is needed.
Individuals wishing to speak during public comment time must sign in 10 minutes prior to the meeting. Speaking time is limited to three minutes per person. Because of possible time constraints, groups representing the same interest are asked to have one individual make a presentation.
If the speaker would like to give board members materials, 20 copies should be provided to the communications director at the time the speaker signs in.
As for the regular meeting following public comment, the board will:
- Consider approval of a $7.98 million budget revision, with $7.4 million of that due to receiving Hurricane Florence relief funds from the state. The remainder of the revision is to receive additional state and special revenue funds appropriated for various school functions and equipment.
- Receive an update on school system career and technical education programs, celebrations and coming events.
- Consider career and technical education honors course implementation.
- Consider a second reading and adoption of policy revisions.
- Receive first reading of policy revisions.
- Receive facility support operations update.
- Meet in closed session to consider a confidential student matter.
- Under the consent agenda, the board will consider approval of personnel matters, fundraiser requests, student transfers and advisory council recommendations.
