Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Dec. 16: cheese sticks and marinara dipping sauce, cheeseburger macaroni, garlic bread stick, side salad, fresh sweet potatoes, chilled pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: chicken breast nugget, white chili, corn muffin, French fries, steamed broccoli and cheese sauce, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Dec. 18: roast turkey, herb stuffing, wheat roll, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy, seasoned green beans, apple crisp, cranberry sauce, milk.
Thursday, Dec. 19: deluxe chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, baked beans, orange smiles, milk.
Friday, Dec. 20: pepperoni pizza, raw baby carrots, grape juice, chilled applesauce, milk.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Dec. 16: cheese sticks and marinara dipping sauce, cheeseburger macaroni, garlic bread stick, side salad, fresh sweet potatoes, chilled pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: chicken breast nugget, white chili, corn muffin, French fries, steamed broccoli and cheese sauce, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Dec. 18: roast turkey, herb stuffing, wheat roll, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy, seasoned green beans, apple crisp, cranberry sauce, milk.
Thursday, Dec. 19: corndog, sweet potato fries, baked beans, orange smiles, milk.
Friday, Dec. 20: cheese stuffed-crust pizza, raw baby carrots, grape juice, chilled applesauce, milk.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Dec. 16: confetti pancake bites, orange juice, strawberries, milk.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: breakfast pizza, orange pineapple juice, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, Dec. 18: chocolate chip muffin, mixed fruit juice, chilled applesauce, milk.
Thursday, Dec. 19: breakfast on a stick, apple juice, banana, milk.
Friday, Dec. 20: cereal variety, graham crackers, apple juice, fresh tangerine, milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.