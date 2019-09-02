MOREHEAD CITY - Carteret County officials are going to declare a state of emergency at 8 a.m. Tuesday, in the face of approaching Hurricane Dorian.
The hurricane is forecast to pass along the North Carolina coast Thursday into Friday. The Carteret County Emergency Services Department held a control group meeting at 3 p.m. Monday; this group of county and local government officials coordinates the county-wide response to emergencies, such as hurricanes.
County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mark Mansfield said Monday night in an interview with the News-Times that during the meeting, he signed a declaration of a state of emergency for Carteret County. He also said that the local government officials present all agreed to voluntary evacuations for each of their towns.
"We'll open the emergency operations center tomorrow (Tuesday) on a limited basis," Mr. Mansfield said, "with plans to be fully operational by Wednesday afternoon. We're not expecting deteriorating conditions until early Wednesday morning, but everything's subject to change."
The National Hurricane Center issued an intermediate advisory at 8 p.m. Monday, the latest available. According to this advisory, Dorian is 25 miles northeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla. Dorian is a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, with maximum wind speeds of 140 mph.
Although Dorian is stationary as of 8 p.m. Monday, the NHC forecasts it will move up the Atlantic Coast. Mr. Mansfield said county schools will remain open Tuesday, but he expects they'll make a decision by Wednesday on whether or not to close.
The NHC forecasts Dorian will move along the North Carolina coast late Thursday into Friday. As result of this forecast track, Mr. Mansfield said county officials will issue a mandatory evacuation order noon Wednesday for all areas north and east of East Carteret High School. This includes all of the Down East area, which Mr. Mansfield said is at high risk of flooding due to expected rainfall and potential storm surge.
"We'll open the county shelter at Newport Middle School at 5 p.m. (Wednesday)," Mr. Mansfield said, "which is a pet-friendly shelter."
The NHC will issue a full advisory at 11 p.m. Monday. Advisories and more information are available online at the NHC website www.nhc.noaa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.