MOREHEAD CITY — As fall semester begins at Carteret Community College, officials are looking to repair the eroding campus shoreline that sustained major damage during Hurricane Florence.
Of particular concern is a 273-foot section that contains a bulkhead and seawall in front of the Bryant Student Center and Crystal Coast Civic Center. The section was damaged by 3 feet of storm surge, which caused a concrete sidewalk to collapse and rip-rap to be destroyed.
While that damage is of major concern, CCC Plant Operations Director Steve Sparks said about 1,400 feet of shoreline from the Howard Building to where the college’s property ends at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries office sustained damage, as well.
“This storm taught us we need something more sustainable for our shoreline. We are very vulnerable and we have a lot of buildings along that shoreline,” Mr. Sparks said Tuesday during the CCC Board of Trustees meeting in the McGee Building boardroom.
Mr. Sparks estimates it will cost $908,808 to make needed repairs. So far, the college has received $213,059 in Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement funds and $300,000 in Hurricane Florence recovery money for the project. That leaves the college $395,749 short. However, CCC is applying for additional FEMA funds.
In its application for additional funds, the college states, “Without the bulkhead and seawall, the shoreline would have issues with erosion which would in turn affect the buildings on the college campus.”
Mr. Sparks said he’s working with Arendell Street Engineers in Morehead City to design a plan. He’s also proposing to bid the project with alternates in case the college is unable to fund the entire project.
Once the plans are finished, he will send them to the State Construction Office in Raleigh for review and approval.
He estimates it will cost $49,161 for the engineering contract, $163,898 for repairs to the bulkhead and seawall and $695,749 for shoreline mitigation.
The proposed plan calls for replacing unclassified fill and hydro seed slurry at the shoreline and bulkhead, repairing the sidewalk and recovering and resetting angular rip-rap at the shoreline and drain outlet.
The college is also looking to mitigate the project by adding geotextile fabric and bioengineering with sea oats.
“We want areas of the shoreline to be sustainable,” Mr. Sparks said. “That is the portion of the project we will break up into alternates. There is a portion of the shoreline in front of CMAST (the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology) that was part of a shoreline stabilization project several years ago. None of that section was damaged. That’s what we need along our entire shoreline.”
As for other hurricane damage repairs, Mr. Sparks said the college selected Triangle Roofing Services of Zebulon as the successful bidder for the replacement of the McGee Building roof.
Because of the $618,700 cost of the project, Mr. Sparks said the college has sent the bid paperwork to the SCO for final approval, as well.
He further said the damaged pilings in front of the Howard Building will be replaced beginning this week. Part of the project will involve putting in a floating dock.
In addition, Mr. Sparks said he continues to work on the replacement of the college’s greenhouse. CCC will receive a new greenhouse, paid for with FEMA funds, and the new structure will be moved to the east side of the Howard Building, which houses the aquaculture technology program.
Beginning with the fall semester, the college is offering a horticulture degree program. A portion of the program will incorporate aquaculture in the study of aquaponics, which combines aquaculture with the cultivation of plants in water.
In other action during the board meeting, trustees:
• Unanimously approved Mike Curtis to serve as board chairman for a second consecutive term.
• Heard the first reading of revisions to the college’s distance learning policy.
• Reviewed trustee committee assignments for the 2019-20 year.
• Heard reports from administrative department heads and CCC President Dr. John Hauser.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.