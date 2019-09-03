Editor's note: This article was last updated Sept. 3, 2019, at 11:02 a.m.
BEAUFORT — Town of Beaufort officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for all town residents.
“We urge all citizens to adhere and evacuate to safety as soon as possible,” reads a Tuesday press release. “All citizens should be at a safe location by early Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, 2019.”
Town of Beaufort officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday for all town residents. Town activity will cease at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will resume when conditions are deemed safe.
The town has also initiated a curfew, which “goes into effect for the Town of Beaufort from sunset to sunrise beginning on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 to remain in effect until modified or rescinded,” according to the latest release.
The mandatory evacuation order will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The order is an upgrade from Monday’s voluntary evacuation order that officials enacted as part of declaring a state of emergency in Beaufort.
“The National Hurricane Center’s forecast for Hurricane Dorian projects it will begin affecting our area late on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and continue throughout the day Thursday and Friday,” reads a press release from the town. “The Mayor of the Town of Beaufort has signed a proclamation declaring a State of Emergency in advance of the storm and has ordered a voluntary evacuation of the Town of Beaufort, N.C. Town officials and emergency management are closely monitoring the storm.”
The state of emergency declaration and mandatory evacuation order are in response to the powerful storm churning near the Bahamas as of Tuesday morning.
Officials warn during hurricanes and other dangerous inclement weather and disasters as conditions become sufficiently unsafe, all town services will cease. It’s for this reason town officials are urging all those that can evacuate to do so.
Beaufort and Down East motorists heeding voluntary and mandatory evacuations should be aware of additional traffic from Ocracoke Island and other areas under evacuation orders.
Late Monday evening, Hyde County officials declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival. As part of the announcement, Hyde County officials ordered a mandatory evacuation of all visitors from Ocracoke Island. The mandatory evacuation went into effect at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
During the evacuation, travel to the island will be restricted.
“Only residents, homeowners, or vendors with an Ocracoke re-entry pass on their vehicles will be allowed on ferries inbound to Ocracoke beginning at 5:00 am on September 3, 2019,” reads a press release from Hyde County. “Priority boarding will be suspended for all vessels leaving Ocracoke, and tolls have been waived for ferries heading from Ocracoke to Cedar Island.”
The Ocracoke-Cedar Island ferry route will run on its normal schedule. The final departure from Ocracoke to Cedar Island, ahead of the hurricane will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Evacuees should carry their emergency kits, as well as their important documents.
“Citizens and visitors in Beaufort and Carteret County must plan for an evacuation now,” the Beaufort press release reads. “Please leave early, especially those that will be traveling with boats or trailers. Citizens and visitors should plan to be at a safe location and sheltered by 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.”
Town staff will post re-entry directions on the town website and Facebook page when information is available.
Contact Dean-Paul Stephens at 252-726-7081, ext. 232; email Dean@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @DeanPEStephens.
Previous report
BEAUFORT — Town of Beaufort officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for all town residents.
“We urge all citizens to adhere and evacuate to safety as soon as possible,” reads Tuesday’s press release. “All citizens should be at a safe location by early Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, 2019.”
The mandatory evacuation order will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The order is an upgrade from Monday’s voluntary evacuation order that officials enacted as part of declaring a state of emergency in Beaufort.
“The National Hurricane Center’s forecast for Hurricane Dorian projects it will begin affecting our area late on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and continue throughout the day Thursday and Friday,” reads a press release from the town. “The Mayor of the Town of Beaufort has signed a proclamation declaring a State of Emergency in advance of the storm and has ordered a voluntary evacuation of the Town of Beaufort, N.C. Town officials and emergency management are closely monitoring the storm.”
The state of emergency declaration and mandatory evacuation order are in response to the powerful storm, churning near the Bahamas as of Tuesday morning.
Officials warn during hurricanes and other dangerous inclement weather and disasters and conditions become sufficiently unsafe, all town services will cease. It’s for this reason town officials are urging all those that can evacuate to do so.
An evacuation guide on the town’s website includes tips for best practices. They include putting together supplies that can last for at least three days and informing friends and family that you plan to evacuate.
Evacuees should carry their emergency kits, as well as their important documents.
“Citizens and visitors in Beaufort and Carteret County must plan for an evacuation now,” the press release reads. “Please leave early, especially those that will be traveling with boats or trailers. Citizens and visitors should plan to be at a safe location and sheltered by 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.”
Contact Dean-Paul Stephens at 252-726-7081, ext. 232; email Dean@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @DeanPEStephens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.