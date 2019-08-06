MILL CREEK – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday evening release they diffused a standoff situation in Mill Creek without incident.
According to a release, around 2:47 p.m. Tuesday sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Mayflower Road in Mill Creek in reference to a suicidal subject with a gun who had barricaded himself inside the home.
The Carteret County Special Response Team was called in for assistance.
According to a release, the SRT located and took the subject into custody without incident. He was transported to the hospital for the involuntary commitment process.
