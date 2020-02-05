CARTERET COUNTY — With early voting set to kick off later this month in North Carolina, the deadline to register to vote is Friday.
Carteret County residents can register to vote or check their registration status by contacting the County Board of Elections in person at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 200, Beaufort, or by calling 252-728-8460. To check your status online, visit the N.C. State Board of Election’s voter search tool.
North Carolina holds semi-closed primaries, under which unaffiliated voters have their choice of Republican, Democratic or Libertarian ballots. Those registered with a political party cannot vote in another party’s primary.
Those not registered by Friday can take advantage of one-stop early voting, which runs Thursday, Feb. 13 to Saturday, Feb. 29, to register and vote the same day.
Early voting will be at three locations in the county beginning Feb. 13: the BOE office in Beaufort, Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point and Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center in Newport.
The sites will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As of August 2019, the latest data available on the county website, Carteret County had 50,510 registered voters.
Of those, 22,116 were Republican, 10,691 were Democratic, 17,468 were unaffiliated, 225 were Libertarian, six were Constitution Party and four were registered Green Party.
North Carolina’s primaries are Tuesday, March 3. Voters will not be required to present photo ID during early voting or on primary day.
A number of federal, state, district and county races are on the March ballot. Sample ballots can be found at carteretcountync.gov/799/Sample-Ballots.
Absentee-by-mail voting is underway. To get a mail-in ballot, registered voters must submit an absentee ballot request form, which can be found at s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Forms/NCAbsenteeBallotRequestForm.pdf.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
