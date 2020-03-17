Ted Dixon, 59, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ted grew up in Greensboro and often came to the beach with his grandparents when he was a child. This love of the ocean since childhood led him to move to the Crystal Coast. He enjoyed working on cars, and worked for Parker Automotive in Morehead City for more than 30 years. Ted’s greatest joy, however, was his grandchildren. He loved kids and was always the biggest kid in the room. He was a big “Teddy bear,” which became a nickname many of those close to him used.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Dixon of Beaufort; son, Gram Dixon of Beaufort; daughter, Caitlin Goodwin of Chesapeake, Va.; six grandchildren, Breanna, Austin, David, Alyssa, Cullen and Addalyn; and brother, David Dixon of the Philippines.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Bebe Dixon; and sister, Debra Ale.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, at Vibrant Emotional Health, c/o Development Office, 50 Broadway, Fl. 19, New York, NY 10004.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
