BEAUFORT — Fire officials are not prepared to definitively identify the cause of the fire at Beaufort’s Spouter Inn, according to Fire Chief Tony Ray.
The chief spoke to county commissioners during their Thursday evening board retreat at Moonrakers, and talked about obtaining an aerial apparatus.
“It was one of the largest fire events in the past decade,” Chief Ray said.
Chief Ray’s comments come months after a fire destroyed the Spouter Inn and a handful of other businesses Dec. 22. Although investigators announced they didn’t suspect foul play, Chief Ray said determining an exact cause is proving difficult.
“I wanted you to hear it first before it (came) from my office,” Chief Ray said. “The fire was of an undetermined nature. We do have several indicators … from the county’s fire marshal office, who handled our investigation, the (cause of the fire) is undetermined.
“The office is not ready to say ‘we saw somebody take a torch and start this or we saw this arson happen,’ but from the areas we are looking in, the fire marshal’s office is what we are standing on. It is undetermined, but it may (have) been electrical in nature.”
Chief Ray added that the equipment used for the removal of what remains of the fire-damaged structure could be coming in as early as this week.
“Most important, I feel, for the town, is the building is definitely slated to come down,” Chief Ray said, adding that they were adamant about having the process begin by the start of the tourism season. “It will take a bit of equipment to handle this demolition. There will be abatement processes that will go on.
Chief Ray used the Spouter Inn fire as a jump-off point to discuss purchasing new firefighting equipment, including an aerial apparatus.
Aerial apparatus is the technical term for fire truck ladders specialized for fighting fires at high altitudes.
“An aerial apparatus that you are used to seeng are the ladders on top of the truck,” Chief Ray said. “Or you see the big bucket on the front of the truck with personnel standing in front of the bucket.”
Although Beaufort’s department already owns a truck with an aerial apparatus, Chief Ray said it’s past its serviceable years.
“This truck was donated a couple years ago by some citizens in town,” Chief Ray said. “There was another fire event that brought that on. They said that (the fire department) needed a ladder truck.”
Chief Ray, who town commissioners appointed to the position last year, said one of the first things he did was take stock of what the town needed in regards to firefighting.
“We have a definite need for an aerial apparatus in Beaufort,” Chief Ray said. “Our tall buildings are in the main part of town, and if you look at the hotel at the other part of Lennoxville Road, these are large buildings. A lot of the residential structures in town are large two or three story buildings.”
A new ladder truck could cost upwards of $1 million, according to Chief Ray.
He said that, although their current truck was under maintenance on the day of the Spouter Inn fire, if they had used it, it would have taken at least three firefighters to put it into operation, while two firefighters are needed to operate it. Chief Ray said the newer model trucks require one person to bring it to operation.
“That present ladder does not have a pump, it doesn’t have a water tank, and the only hose it carries is that three-inch hose that it drags up to that nozzle.”
Maintenance on the current ladder truck is beginning to add up, according to Chief Ray.
“In the last 12 months, that truck has been out of service approximately seven days a month,” Chief Ray said adding that usually the truck suffers from mechanical issues.
“On Dec. 22 of last year, I came by, that morning, to the fire station, my wife and I were headed on vacation, and my captain announced to me that morning, on Saturday morning, the ladder is out of service, the hydraulic pump is…messed up on the engine side of the truck.”
The department was not able to get it back into service until February.
Chief Ray added that a new the truck could have positive implications on Beaufort’s fire rating. Fire ratings are between 1 and 10, with 10 being the worst rating. The better a community’s fire rating the better taxes for both residences and businesses. Beaufort is rated at a 5.
“We will be rated again in a couple of years,” Chief Ray said. “We know our schedule is coming up, it’s supposed to be every five years. Our ISO rating if we can drop that by one point to a four, it will help a small amount on your residential insurance but … commercial insurance it helps quite a bit.”
