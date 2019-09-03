NEWPORT — The Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter near Newport has already begun evacuating animals from the shelter ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
In addition, Manager Rachel Hardin said the shelter will not accept any new animals until the storm passes.
“We’re shipping some to rescues in Virginia, some are going to Florida and other places,” Ms. Hardin said Tuesday. “Last night we had 20 dogs and 50 cats loaded onto a large horse trailer and shipped out to Virginia.”
Ms. Hardin said they plan to ship as many of the shelter animals as possible to rescues in other states ahead of the storm. Those that remain behind will stay at the shelter, along with some staff members who plan to stay with them.
Ms. Hardin said the shelter staff and Humane Society learned hard but important lessons last year after the shelter sustained major damage during Hurricane Florence. That prompted a late-night evacuation of the shelter, with many of those animals being transported out to rescue groups across the nation.
The county, which owns the buildings, has repaired the facilities, including installing a new roof on the main structures.
