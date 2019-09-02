Reporter's note: This article was last updated Sept. 2 at 5 p.m.
MOREHEAD CITY — Hurricane Dorian has become stationary, while both Carteret County officials and local government officials in Carteret County are coordinating their preparations for its arrival off the coast.
The Carteret County Emergency Services Department held a meeting of its control group at 3 p.m. Monday to discuss the overall response to Dorian; this group consists of local government officials and county officials with the job of coordinating the county-wide response to emergencies like hurricanes. News-Times contacted county Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea after the meeting; he declined to comment, saying his department will issue a media release.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory at 5 p.m., the latest advisory available. According to the NHC, Dorian is currently 25 miles northeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla. Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, making it a Category 4 major hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale.
Dorian is stationary as of 5 p.m. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 27.76 inches.
According to the NHC’s outlook, Dorian became stationary Monday afternoon and the hurricane center forecasts a slow westward to west-northwestward motion to resume Monday night into early Tuesday, followed by a gradual turn to the northwest.
The NHC forecasts Dorian will move “dangerously close” to the east coast of Florida late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, then move “dangerously close” to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday.
The hurricane center forecast graphic shows Dorian may pass along the North Carolina Coast late Thursday into Friday. The NHC forecasts potential rainfall in Carteret County between 6-15 inches from Monday through Saturday.
The hurricane center also forecasts a 60-80% chance of tropical storm-force winds in Carteret County as Dorian moves along the coast. It also forecasts a 30-50% chance of 50-knot (58 mph) winds and a 10-20% chance of hurricane-force winds.
(Previous Report)
NEWPORT — Hurricane Dorian is moving toward the U.S., and the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center meteorologists are forecasting it will skirt the Atlantic Coast, including North Carolina, though they expect eastern North Carolina to experience “significant impacts."
According to the NHC’s 11 a.m. advisory, the latest available, Dorian is about 30 miles northeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and about 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla. Dorian is a Category 4 major hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Dorian is moving west at 1 mph, with a minimum central barometric pressure of 27.23 inches.
The NHC forecasts Dorian will move westward to west-northwestward during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest and north, continuing to affect Grand Bahama Island Monday and Monday night.
“The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late tonight (Monday night) through Wednesday evening,” the NHC said, “and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.”
Although a gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next two days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward from the center of Dorian up to 45 miles. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing at 6 a.m. Monday, the latest briefing available from the office. According to the briefing, meteorologists are increasingly confident eastern North Carolina will see “significant impacts” from Dorian.
According to the briefing, Wednesday into Friday there’s a risk of prolonged periods of heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding across eastern North Carolina. As of 6 a.m. Monday, the highest threat is along and east of Highway 17.
There’s also a potential for life-threatening storm surge inundation along the coast from Wednesday night through Friday. During this time there’s also the potential for life-threatening winds and wind damage, as well as the potential for increased tornado activity.
From Wednesday through Saturday, the chances of very dangerous to extreme marine conditions are likely in all coastal and nearshore waters. The Newport WFO also said there’s a high risk for rip currents and hazardous seas all throughout the week and continuing into the weekend.
There’s also increasing confidence coastal North Carolina will begin to see direct effects from Dorian sometime Wednesday, with effects most likely occurring Thursday and Friday. While there’s increasing confidence in Dorian’s forecast track, significant changes are still possible.
“Don’t focus on the track alone,” the WFO said in its briefing. “Impacts will occur well away from the center. Remember the category of the storm is only related to wind; it says nothing about the impact of rain, (storm) surge, etc. Now’s the time to complete your hurricane preparedness plans.”
Both the Newport office and NHC forecast total rainfall amounts throughout Carteret County may be between 6-15 inches, with exact amounts varying between specific locations within the count. This forecast is valid through Saturday.
Meanwhile, the outlets forecast tropical storm-force winds may arrive late Wednesday night at the earliest. The WFO said the most likely time tropical storm-force winds may arrive will be Thursday.
The NHC 11 a.m. advisory said the probability of tropical storm force winds in Carteret County is between 60-80%. The probability of winds reaching 50 knots (58 mph) in the county is between 30-50%. The probability of hurricane-force winds is between 10-20%.
