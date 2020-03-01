NEWPORT — The search for a new full-time town manager is over, and the Newport Town Council has hired former Indian Beach Town Manager Bryan Chadwick.
Mr. Chadwick starts as manager Friday. He comes to Newport from North Topsail Beach, where he has served as town manager since 2018. Prior to that, Mr. Chadwick served from 2013-18 as town manager of Indian Beach.
Angela Christian was Newport’s previous town manager; she left in September. Since then, Interim Town Manager Chris Turner has been overseeing the town’s administration.
He said Friday that town officials received more than 30 applications for the position.
Mayor Dennis Barber said Mr. Chadwick is not only “a native son of the Mill Creek community, he’s a vetted, consummate professional with a proven leadership record of unswerving local government service.
“The town of Newport, and more importantly our citizens, are the greatest benefactors of his unanimous appointment,” Mayor Barber said.
“Bryan will continue to lead our teams as they lean forward to tackle the town’s positive growth challenges, a revised mission of fiscal efficiency and improved public service. His leadership will reinforce these core standards as set forth by (the) town council, with renewed value to the public and positive, proactive engagement across each of the communities served by the town of Newport.”
Mr. Turner said Friday he concurs with Mayor Barber on the council’s choice. He also said that while he was offered an interview for the full-time position, he “humbly declined” because as the owner of two private businesses, he isn’t in a position to take on the full-time managerial duties.
“Bryan is an outstanding hire for the management position,” Mr. Turner said. “He has a wealth of knowledge and a history of outstanding administrative service.”
Mr. Turner said as he prepares to hand over the reigns to Mr. Chadwick, he thinks the town is in a healthy financial position.
“However, there are a lot of approaching challenges pertaining to I-42, infrastructure, economic development and tax and revenue income streams,” Mr. Turner said. “There are sales tax distributions that need to be addressed…the per capita versus ad valorem (tax distribution method) issue has to be addressed.”
Mr. Chadwick is the second new official to join the town staff this year. Town officials also hired J.P. Duncan as the new town planning and zoning director. He started in early February, replacing Robert Will, who stepped down Dec. 1.
