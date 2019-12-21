Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Johnnie, a 5-month-old male kitten, needs a loving home, as does Ygee, a 4-year-old male boxer mix. The Humane Society is offering a special on cats and kittens, with kittens $75 and adult cats $100, including spay and neuter vouchers, and spayed and neutered cats and kittens $50. (Cheryl Burke photos)