Coronavirus cancellations

The following events in and around Carteret County have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus. 

  • Emerald Isle St. Patrick's Festival planned for March 14 (canceled)
  • Atlantic Beach St. Paw-tricks Day planned for March 14 (canceled)
  • The Visit North Carolina event planned for April 2 (postponed)

If you have a postponed or canceled event to add to this list, email jackie@thenewstimes.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.