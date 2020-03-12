The following events in and around Carteret County have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.
- Emerald Isle St. Patrick's Festival planned for March 14 (canceled)
- Atlantic Beach St. Paw-tricks Day planned for March 14 (canceled)
- The Visit North Carolina event planned for April 2 (postponed)
If you have a postponed or canceled event to add to this list, email jackie@thenewstimes.com.
