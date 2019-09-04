ATLANTIC BEACH — With Hurricane Dorian on its way, Atlantic Beach officials will put a curfew in place beginning at 7 p.m.Thursday, as well as restrict access to town.
According to a press release Wednesday from town officials, due to the most recent predictions related to the arrival of Dorian, Atlantic Beach officials advise residents and visitors to plan to be in a safe location and sheltered by Thursday.
Effective at 7 p.m. Thursday, access to Atlantic Beach will be restricted until further notice. The town will enact a town wide curfew at that time. Only essential personnel will be permitted on public roadways. During the curfew, it is illegal for anyone to leave their own property and travel within Atlantic Beach, according to the release.
The curfew will remain in effect until further notice, and town hall will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The town officials said they hope allow the public back into Atlantic Beach at the same time without a re-entry pass, but a re-entry pass may be required after the storm, depending on the degree of damage and current condition of property damage and roadways.
That reopening time will be released on social media. For more information, follow the town on Facebook at facebook.com/atlanticbeachnc/.
Waste Industries canceled all trash and recycling services for Thursday and Friday. Anyone not receiving service this week will be serviced next week on their normal day of service. Residents are asked to attend their roll-out carts prior to storm arrival.
Before the storm hits, Duke Energy customers should note how to report power outages. Customers who experience an outage during the storm can report it by visiting duke-energy.com. Customers may also report outages by texting OUT to 57801. Customers may also call the automated outage-reporting system at 800-769-3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers and 800-419-6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.
Atlantic Beach officials said all town departments are prepared to respond and serve the public as the situation requires. Auxiliary pumps have arrived and are ready to be deployed as soon as the storm passes. Debris removal contractors are on stand-by.
