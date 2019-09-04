MOREHEAD CITY — Some Department of Environmental Quality offices will close due to forecasted impacts of Hurricane Dorian.
The Department of Environmental Quality Wilmington Regional Office closed at noon today and will remain closed Thursday and Friday.
Additional offices that will be closed Thursday and Friday follow:
• Department of Environmental Quality Washington Regional Office.
• N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Morehead City Headquarters.
• DMF Morehead City Central District Office.
• DMF Manteo Office.
• DMF Elizabeth City Office.
• N.C. Division of Coastal Management Morehead City Headquarters Office.
• DCM Elizabeth City Office.
All offices are scheduled to reopen Monday, Sept. 9 for normal business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.