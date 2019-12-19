MOREHEAD CITY — Erin Decker, a single mom, was struggling to provide Christmas for her five children.
That all changed Thursday thanks to The Salvation Army, which provided toys and gift cards for food to families in need of a helping hand for the holidays.
“This has literally made our Christmas bright,” she said as Salvation Army volunteers loaded her vehicle. “I can’t wait to see my kids’ smiling faces. I am so grateful.”
She and her children were among the more than 500 families who received help during the distribution. Qualifying families picked up their items at the Salvation Army’s new worship and service center, while volunteers delivered to others.
The families included nearly 600 children who had been adopted through a Salvation Army Angel Tree project, which involved people adopting “angels” from trees set up at Walmart in Morehead City. Each angel represented a child needing gifts.
In addition, The Salvation Army provided toys to schools, churches and childcare centers that asked for assistance for children in need.
Thanks to an outpouring of support from the community and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots, all Salvation Army angels received gifts, and all families who applied for assistance received help, according to Capt. Jamie Goldfarb with The Salvation Army.
“The community really stepped up,” Capt. Goldfarb said, expressing her gratitude to those who donated.
Her husband, Maj. Aaron Goldfarb, too, thanked those who donated and volunteered to make the distribution a success.
“We’re always humbled to know the community supports us so well and to know that families are going to be taken care of with toys, food and financial assistance,” Maj. Goldfarb said. “To the community, thank you and Merry Christmas.”
Those volunteering to load vehicles at the distribution said it helps them get into the Christmas spirit.
“I have adopted angels before but this is my first time being able to be involved in giving them out,” volunteer Andrea Benton said. “This is special to be a part of helping make kids’ Christmases bright.”
As for families receiving assistance, they said it made the difference in having a merry Christmas.
One single mother waiting to pick up toys for her three children said, “It’s a wonderful Christmas blessing and I’m so thankful.”
